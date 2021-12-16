COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Oil prices rise as US fuel demand jumps despite virus surge
December 16 2021 - 09:24
WATCH LIVE | Justice cluster briefing on festive season safety
Members of the government's justice cluster are briefing the media on Thursday morning regarding safety measures during the festive season.
December 16 2021 - 08:21
Facebook, Google veteran Hugo Barra to lead Covid-19 testing start-up
Hugo Barra, a one-time executive at social media leader Facebook and web-search giant Google, was named CEO of Detect, a Covid-19 testing start-up.
The company makes a $50 (R800) at-home test that looks for the virus’ genetic material, similar to some laboratory assays, and produces results in about an hour. The Guilford, Connecticut-based start-up is launching its product on Wednesday.
Barra, 45, earlier served as vice-president of Android product management for Alphabet's Google and most recently was vice-president of virtual reality at Facebook, now known as Meta. He said he aims to bring his background in consumer technology to make diagnostics simpler and more user-friendly.
December 16 2021 - 08:05
Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat
Malaysia on Thursday announced new Covid-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the variant, believed by experts to be the most transmissible yet, with results expected by Friday.
The second case was an eight-year-old travelling with family from Nigeria, where the family resided, via Qatar, Khairy told reporters. – Reuters
December 16 2021 - 07:50
Japan approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as booster, Novavax files for first approval
Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for its booster programme, while Novavax filed for first approval of its shot in the country.
Moderna's mRNA-type vaccine, used mostly in Japan to date at workplace inoculation sites, was approved for use as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older, following a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday.
That's the same age range applied to the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been given about 93,000 times as a booster, taking in about 0.1% of the population. – Reuters
December 16 2021 - 07:30
Oil prices rise as US fuel demand jumps despite virus surge
Oil prices rose on Thursday as US implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world's top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally.
A signal by the US Federal Reserve to tackle inflation before it derails the US economy also boosted prices.
Brent crude oil futures rose by 65c, or 0.9%, to $74.53 a barrel by 0436 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 74c, or 1%, to $71.61. – Reuters
December 16 2021 - 07:21
Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant
Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.
The variant was detected on Wednesday evening in an employee at the Wisma Atlet hospital in Jakarta, who had no history of overseas travel.
The health minister said so far there was no community transmission, but there were five more suspected Omicron cases, including two Indonesians who had recently returned from the US and from Britain, and three Chinese nationals currently in quarantine in Manado, North Sulawesi. - Reuters
December 15 2021 - 13:36
Experiencing mild side effects after being vaccinated against Covid-19 is normal: WHO
Experiencing mild side effects after being vaccinated against #COVID19 is normal. Side effects usually go away on their own within a few days.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2021
Get vaccinated as soon as it's your turn to protect yourself from serious disease and death.
