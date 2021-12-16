COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Oil prices rise as US fuel demand jumps despite virus surge

December 16 2021 - 08:21

F acebook, Google veteran Hugo Barra to lead Covid-19 testing start-up

Hugo Barra, a one-time executive at social media leader Facebook and web-search giant Google, was named CEO of Detect, a Covid-19 testing start-up.

The company makes a $50 (R800) at-home test that looks for the virus’ genetic material, similar to some laboratory assays, and produces results in about an hour. The Guilford, Connecticut-based start-up is launching its product on Wednesday.

Barra, 45, earlier served as vice-president of Android product management for Alphabet's Google and most recently was vice-president of virtual reality at Facebook, now known as Meta. He said he aims to bring his background in consumer technology to make diagnostics simpler and more user-friendly.