Increase in exports sees agricultural sector perform well in 2021: Thoko Didiza

Agriculture and land reform minister Thoko Didiza says the agricultural sector is ending the year on a positive note, after bumper harvests in field crops and horticulture have led to increased exports.

According to Didiza, analysts estimate that SA might reach record exports of about R173bn by the end of the year, an increase from 2020’s agriculture exports of about R160bn.

The department said though the country faced the challenge of a high unemployment rate in many sectors, agriculture was one of the areas of the economy that had job opportunities.

In the third quarter of 2021, agricultural employment increased by 3% to 829,000, which according to the department is above the long-term agricultural employment number of 780,000.

“The role players in the sector are optimistic about business conditions in the country, as was demonstrated in the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index’s results in the last quarter of the year, which, at 74, is the second-highest level since its inception in 2001,” the department said.