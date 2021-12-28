Sluice gate opened as Vaal Dam hits 107% capacity
Communities living downstream warned to expect heavy flow of water
One sluice gate was opened on Tuesday as the Vaal Dam hit 107% capacity after heavy rain over the past two weeks in catchment areas supporting the Integrated Vaal river System and the Orange River.
The department of water & sanitation (DWS) said it would “continue monitoring the system and might open other sluice [gates] with time if the rains continue and the heavy inflows persist”.
Eyewitness account from one of our RiSA Admins of the opening of the sluice gate at Vaal Dam this morning 💦💦💦— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) December 28, 2021
🎥Theresa du Toit@Mooivaalmedia @VoxWeatherZa @ewnreporter @eNCA @huisgenoot @AgriSA1904 @JoelGuy_ @DWS_RSA @peoples_weather @SAWeatherServic @landbou @maroelamedia pic.twitter.com/A8Q1gHyxAM
“It is important for all the farmers and other communities downstream of the dam to move their equipment away from the expected heavy flows, as well as ensuring that no-one takes a chance to cross low-lying bridges that could be flooded,” said the department.
TimesLIVE reported on Monday that it is predicted most of the country will experience above normal rainfall from January to May.
Most of SA received normal to above normal rain during the spring season, said a forecaster from the SA Weather Service.
TimesLIVE
