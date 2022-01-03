KZN man pays with his life for dating ex-fiancée of alleged killer

The skeletal remains of 26-year-old Sanda Dlamini were dug up by police on New Year’s Day after a 40-year-old man allegedly confessed to kidnapping and killing Dlamini for dating his ex-fiancée.

According to the police, Dlamini was reported missing by his partner when he didn’t return home on October 28.

“The Umhlali police opened a missing person docket which was later changed to kidnapping after an intensive investigation revealed the victim was kidnapped,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Detectives followed up on information which led them to Greytown, also in KwaZulu-Natal, where Dlamini’s alleged kidnapper had been hiding.

“On arrival in Greytown, police received news the suspect had relocated to Bizana in the Eastern Cape. On January 1 police proceeded to Bizana, where the suspect was located and questioned about Dlamini’s disappearance.”

Mbele said after a lengthy interrogation the man agreed to take police to bushes on the R614 where he allegedly buried Dlamini.

“With the assistance of Umhlali Search and Rescue, the skeletal remains were found in the bushes. The suspect was arrested and charged for kidnapping and murder. It is alleged he kidnapped and killed Dlamini for dating his ex-fiancée.”

The man will appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

