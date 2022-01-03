South Africa

Eight-year-old dies after drowning in pool

03 January 2022 - 11:27
An eight-year-old girl died after drowning in a pool in KwaZulu-Natal on New Year's day. Stock photo.
An eight-year-old girl died after drowning in a pool in KwaZulu-Natal on New Year's day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

Despite their best efforts, rescuers could not save an eight-year-old girl who died after drowning in a resort pool on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Gert du Plessis, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Edward station commander, said the tragedy unfolded on New Year’s Day at The Pont swimming pool.

He said the NSRI received a report of bystanders performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the girl.

“Bystanders rescued the child from the water and initiated CPR and raised the alarm.

“A heartbeat was restored by paramedics and the child was transported to hospital in a critical condition where hospital staff, doctors and nurses continued resuscitation efforts.”

Du Plessis said the child “succumbed to fatal drowning injuries and was declared deceased by doctors”.

In another incident in Port Edward on the same day a man was swept off the rocks by waves at about 5.30pm.

“A sea rescue craft was launched, and NSRI rescue swimmers and police search and rescue responded.

“Despite an extensive search there were no signs of the man.”

Du Plessis said the search continues.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Two drownings bring gloom to New Year's Day in Cape Town

New Year's Day in Cape Town has been marred by two drownings just hours apart.
News
1 day ago

Search on after fisherman falls off charter vessel

A sea search is in progress and aircraft flying in the area have been requested to keep a lookout for a fisherman who fell overboard a charter ...
News
5 days ago

Boating accidents along SA coast mar festive season

Several boating accidents along SA's coastline during the week of Christmas prompted the National Sea Rescue Institute to appeal to boaters and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Someone check on Bheki Cele': Mzansi reacts to the lifting of lockdown curfew South Africa
  2. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  3. Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children News
  4. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  5. Two drownings bring gloom to New Year's Day in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...