South Africa

Clifton beach reopens after officials remove humpback whale carcass

05 January 2022 - 07:04
The whale carcass was removed from the beach on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The city of Cape Town says all beaches at Clifton have been reopened to the public after a whale carcass was removed on Tuesday afternoon.

The 9m whale washed ashore on Tuesday and has since been towed off the beach to the Oceana Power Boat Club, where it was loaded and transported to the Vissershok landfill by SANParks. 

All the beaches at Clifton are open again to the public and for bathing. 

“The whale carcass washed ashore in the early hours this morning. The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment was notified and collected samples and measurements for scientific analysis,” the city said on Tuesday.

“The cause of death is uncertain, but is likely to be natural. A large pod of humpbacks has been visiting the Atlantic seaboard since November and this is the second to wash ashore. On December 9 an 8m carcass washed ashore at Sea Point.”

