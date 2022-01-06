'I wish I knew': Mapisa-Nqakula on whether parliament fire can be linked to July violent unrest

“I don't know and I wish I knew.”

So said National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in response to questions on whether the fire in parliament could be connected to July's violent unrest and looting.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning and gutted parts of the National Assembly building.

Speaking to SABC News this week, Mapisa-Nqakula said an analysis of what caused the fire was needed before speculating.

Despite her own suspicions, she would allow an investigation to take place and guide her.

“You know, when this sort of thing happens, you sit down and do an analysis. There is nothing as dangerous as coming to a conclusion which is not informed by a proper analysis by those trained to do so.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said only “trained specialists” can help with “connecting the dots”.

“I belong to the old school where even if I feel strongly on a matter and read certain things into it, I wait for a person who is trained to say to me, 'ma'am connect the dots here'," she said.