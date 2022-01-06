Mandela's jailer asks for Robben Island cell key to be removed from auction

The man who owned the key to Nelson Mandela’s cell during his incarceration at Robben Island says he is in discussions with auction house Guernsey’s to withdraw the item from auction.

Christo Brand made the announcement on Thursday after an outcry when it emerged last month that the key, along with other Mandela memorabilia, would be sold by the auction house on January 28.

Apart from the key, other objects included are his iconic “Madiba” shirt and treasured gifts given to Mandela by Harvard University and former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

In a statement on Thursday, Brand said he had donated the prison key to raise money for a Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu.

“In 1981 one of the keys we used in the prison broke and was scrapped. I kept it with all my other personal belongings and forgot about it until 2018 when I was asked to lend some items to the official Nelson Mandela exhibition which would be travelling the world,” Brand said.

He said he then found the key which was still in two pieces. He arranged for it be welded together and lent it to the exhibition.

Brand said Mandla Mandela, Mandela’s grandson, is the co-executive producer of the exhibition. He said two of the exhibition heritage partners are the Robben Island Museum and the Robben Island Mayibuye Archives at the University of the Western Cape.

Brand said the exhibition opened in London in February 2019 and is now in the US.

“Given my commitment to honour president Mandela and promote his legacy, I was happy to oblige. I agreed to the plan that the exhibition would finish in SA in 2023,” Brand said.

Brand said during the course of last year, he was approached by Dr Makaziwe Mandela, Mandela’s oldest daughter, about an auction she was planning with Guernsey’s to raise funds for a Mandela Memorial Garden at her father’s burial site in Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

“Makaziwe asked me to include the prison key in the auction. The key is on display in the exhibition. I agreed because I wholeheartedly support Dr Mandela’s initiative to preserve and maintain her father’s grave,” Brand said.

Brand said he never concealed the fact that he had the key.

“All the proceeds from the sale of the key would go towards the memorial garden — I would not benefit financially at all.”

Brand said due to sensitivities surrounding the key, he is in discussions with Guernsey’s to withdraw the key from the auction and leave it on display in the exhibition.

