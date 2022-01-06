South Africa

POLL | Has Janu-worry hit your household?

06 January 2022 - 13:00
How well did you spend your money this festive season?
Image: 123RF/PHOTOBUAY

Do you still have money in the bank or did Dezemba slap a little too hard?

This is one of the ongoing conversations online as many people return to work and normal routines after the festive season.

For some, this means buying new school uniforms, food and stationery.

As the young ones say, in SA December is not a month, it's a lifestyle. This generally means more money is spent than usual. 

This was reflected in pictures of family gatherings, outings, trips and holidays that flooded social media throughout December and after the New Year.

Some poked fun at their financial situations, saying they are counting the “365" days until their January payday, while others said they had learnt from their past financial mistakes and planned ahead.

This is a safe space, so take our poll below and tell us how your budget is looking:

