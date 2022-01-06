How can I keep safe while travelling after the holiday season?

The National department of health is urging South Africans to continue observing safety protocols when travelling to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

As more people travel between provinces after the festive season, whether by air, personal vehicle or public transport, they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

The department advises that when using public transport or travelling with other people, keep the windows open to ensure there is sufficient ventilation in the vehicle and reduce the chances of getting the virus.

It further advises disinfecting surfaces like door handles and car keys, especially if they are used and shared by multiple people.

Other precautions include:

Avoiding eating in a vehicle when with others

Choose the safest mode of transport when travelling long distances to minimise risk

Keep stops to a minimum to prevent physical contact with other people

Avoid travelling at peak times when there are more people as this increases the risk of infection

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces and, where possible, avoid social gatherings

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Wednesday that SA had 11,106 new Covid-19 cases, the majority of which were from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Both provinces accounted for around 26% of new cases each. Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Free State accounted for 19%, 11% and 5% respectively.

The North West accounted for 4% of infections, while Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape each accounted for 3% of new cases.