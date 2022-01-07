New year, same old load-shedding? Eskom allays fears of pending blackouts

Power utility Eskom was flooded with questions about whether it plans to implement load-shedding after it said on Thursday its system was under pressure.

Eskom urged South Africans to switch off all non-essential power appliances.

“Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances,” said the power utility.

The Twitter post resulted in questions about whether load-shedding would soon be implemented.

Some expressed frustration, saying they were experiencing power outages in their areas.