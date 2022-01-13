DA in Gauteng laments schooling delays for unplaced pupils, as MEC Lesufi apologises

The DA in Gauteng says it’s concerned about the number of pupils in the province who have not yet been placed in schools.

Inland provinces, including Gauteng, started the 2022 academic year on Wednesday, but this was not without frustration for parents whose children are still not placed.

DA shadow education MEC Khume Ramulifho attributed the backlog to failure by the department of infrastructure development to build more schools timeously, despite having a sufficient budget.

Ramulifho said the DA will write to Gauteng premier David Makhura to ask him to withdraw school infrastructure projects from the department.

“This is denying our learners an opportunity to learn and access quality education that will enable them to either study further or seek employment opportunities after completing school,” said Ramulifho.

The party also called on the provincial education department to review its system to allow for parental choice when picking schools for their children.

“The education department must review the online admission system to ensure that it guarantees parental choice. The current system places children far from their home and place of work of their parents,” said Ramulifho.