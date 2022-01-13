South Africa

Western Cape and Gauteng leading latest surge of Covid-19 infections

13 January 2022 - 07:08 By TimesLIVE
Data shows 181 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,762 new infections recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

Data shows 181 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,762 new infections recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

The majority of new cases reported on Wednesday evening are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (22%), said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, the Eastern Cape 11% and Limpopo 5%, while the Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4%.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Wednesday was 15.5% which is higher than Tuesday (14%). The 7-day average is 17.3%.

TimesLIVE

