Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight flight from South Africa to Netherlands
23 January 2022 - 13:38
A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport from South Africa on Sunday, Dutch military police said.
"The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital," the police, who are in charge of Dutch border control, said in a statement.
The police said they were investigating the incident but gave no further details and did not name the airline.
Reuters
