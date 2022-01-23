South Africa

Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight flight from South Africa to Netherlands

23 January 2022 - 13:38 By Toby Sterling
"The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital," the police, who are in charge of Dutch border control, said in a statement.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport from South Africa on Sunday, Dutch military police said.

The police said they were investigating the incident but gave no further details and did not name the airline.

Reuters

