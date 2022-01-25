WATCH | Powerful waves push shipwreck on to shore after 45 years

Cape Town residents and tourists flock to Oudekraal in search of the Antipolis shipwreck, which now lies nestled between the rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

“I came down to snap a few pictures and share with the world that I was here too,” said Abdulla Saliegh as he visited the wreck during his run along the coast.

Following huge swells along the coast last week, the famous Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore after resting in the ocean for nearly 45 years.

According to Divers Guide, the wreck, which was previously a popular diving site, is an old oil tanker that ran aground in 1977 en route from Greece to the Far East.