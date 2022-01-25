South Africa

WATCH | Powerful waves push shipwreck on to shore after 45 years

25 January 2022 - 15:37 By Maryam Adams

Cape Town residents and tourists flock to Oudekraal in search of the Antipolis shipwreck, which now lies nestled between the rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

“I came down to snap a few pictures and share with the world that I was here too,” said Abdulla Saliegh as he visited the wreck during his run along the coast.

Following huge swells along the coast last week, the famous Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore after resting in the ocean for nearly 45 years.

According to Divers Guide, the wreck, which was previously a popular diving site, is an old oil tanker that ran aground in 1977 en route from Greece to the Far East. 

The Antipolis is an oil tanker that was stripped by salvors after washing ashore in 1977 while under tow.
Image: Supplied

Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor of Cape Town, notes that due to the rich history of the Antipolis itself, there has been growing interest and fascination after its re-emergence on the shore on Friday. 

“There is a nostalgia about it, and trying to understand what is washed up here and how we can access a part of history,” said Andrews.

Though the wreck poses no risk to the shoreline, the city has cautioned recreational visitors to stay away from it due to safety concerns. Andrews hopes that visitors do come and observe the wreck and take photographs, but that they do it from a safe distance. 

The city will continue to monitor the wreck and they hope that nature will “take its course”.

City of Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews stands alongside an aged Antipolis which now lies nestled between the rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel.
City of Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews stands alongside an aged Antipolis which now lies nestled between the rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

TimesLIVE

