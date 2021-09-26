Database for peerless underwater heritage
26 September 2021 - 00:00
Jeffrey Slater thought his eyes were deceiving him. An ancient, 4m-long ship's anchor had washed up like a piece of old seaweed just a few metres from a public walkway in Kommetjie, Cape Town.
"It seemed important enough to try to get further information and not let it just sit there to rust away and be forgotten about," said Slater...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.