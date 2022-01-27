South Africa

SA could be missing malaria cases as symptoms look like Covid-19: NICD

The focus on Covid-19 could be resulting in malaria cases slipping through the system, the NICD said.

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
27 January 2022 - 07:00
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned that despite SA entering its peak malaria season, many cases are being misdiagnosed as Covid-19.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned that despite SA entering its peak malaria season, many cases are being misdiagnosed as Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/Vasuta Thitayarak

Despite SA entering its peak malaria season, many malaria cases are being misdiagnosed as Covid-19, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) warned this week.

It said malaria and Covid-19 had similar non-specific early symptoms including fever, chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle pain.

“Undiagnosed and untreated malaria rapidly progresses to severe illness, with a potentially fatal outcome,” the NICD said.

The organisation said that any individual presenting with fever or flu-like illness — if they reside in a malaria-risk area in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal or Mpumalanga — or have travelled to a malaria-risk area, especially Mozambique, in the past six weeks, must be tested for malaria.

It said if the person tested positive for malaria, they must start treatment immediately.

“Patients must remember to inform their healthcare provider of their recent travel, particularly to neighbouring countries and malaria-risk areas in SA, so that the healthcare provider is made aware of the possibility of malaria,” the NICD said.

The NICD also said odyssean, or “taxi malaria” — transmitted by hitchhiking mosquitoes — should be considered in a patient with unexplained fever who has not travelled to a malaria-endemic area, but is getting progressively sicker, with a low platelet count.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

When can SA expect to enter Covid-19 fifth wave? Phaahla says in May or sooner

SA is likely to enter the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in May or sooner, says health minister Joe Phaahla.
News
5 days ago

Bird flu is raging, adding to the risks for food inflation

The world’s poultry farmers are battling another grim spell of bird-flu cases, risking higher chicken prices and fewer free-range eggs.
News
1 month ago

Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged 'twindemic'

Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. Transnet Freight Rail security boss ‘not qualified for the job’ News
  4. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  5. WATCH | She bought nothing fancy, I had no clue: R4m-theft accused security ... News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...