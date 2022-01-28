WATCH | Five years stranded in Durban harbour: Sailors speak of dire conditions on abandoned vessels

At least 18 international seafarers have been abandoned in Durban's port aboard three vessels, their employers having failed to pay salaries on time, repatriate them and provide adequate food, medical care and accommodation.

A high-court squabble is playing out as 12 of the seafarers remain in the lurch without money to run ship operations.

On Thursday TimesLIVE went aboard two Tanzanian offshore supply vessels, one being anchored at the port for more than five years, to speak to the seafarers who have been abandoned without electricity, food or clean running water.

Chief officer Satindar Kumar, 25, and his crew mate Abhiram Nair, 27, of the PSD2 — a supply vessel which arrived in Durban in 2017 after a dispute between the master of the vessel and the Iranian owner — have been aboard the rusted tug with no basic facilities.

Kumar said he and Nair boarded the vessel four months ago, relieving their former crew and unaware their employer was unable to pay their salaries.