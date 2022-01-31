Covid-19: SA records 1,366 new cases, 71 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,366 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of infections recorded to date to 3,605,222.

This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in its daily statistical reporting.

The NICD, using health department data, said that there were also 71 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. With many of these being based on historical data, it was established that 14 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.