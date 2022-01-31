Your Covid-19 questions answered
Should I ‘sanitise’ my pets?
It is not advised to “sanitise” your pet with any potentially harmful substance to prevent Covid-19.
While some well-meaning pet owners may want to protect their fur babies from the coronavirus, veterinarian Charlotte Piquet told France Bleu Pays de Savoie using sanitisers, wipes and other disinfectants on your pet may do harm.
“People are asking; ‘How do I disinfect my dog after taking it for a walk? What should I put on his tongue because he licked the ground? What should I put on his paws? What can I clean him with?’
“Most people think about bleach or alcohol hand sanitiser. However, the first danger is burning, either due to contact or afterwards, when the animal licks its coat. There are also rare cases of alcohol coma with an intoxicated animal after it has ingested the alcohol in the sanitiser.”
Vet Dr Sara Ochoa told CNBC there is no need to put protective gear such as ace masks or paw coves on your pet when going outside. She said washing or rinsing their paws with water after a walk is a good idea.
The SA health department advises washing your hands after being around and in contact with animals.
Dr Leon de Bruyn, president of the SA Veterinary Association, told TimesLIVE it is possible for pets to contract and pass on Covid-19.
“The Covid-19 positive human may contaminate the coat of the pet without actually infecting it. This contaminated coat may be infectious to other humans in contact with the pet.
“It makes sense for the owner who has Covid-19 to wear personal protective equipment when close to the pet and maintain distance where possible. If the owner has contact with the pet, the animal should be washed with a foaming shampoo,” said De Bruyn.
