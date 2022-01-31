South Africa

KZN sisters rescued from burning house

31 January 2022 - 13:04
The two sisters were rescued from the upper level of their burning home on Monday.
The two sisters were rescued from the upper level of their burning home on Monday.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

Two sisters were plucked from their burning home in Verulam, north of Durban, by residents who responded to their pleas for help.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the sisters, believed to be aged 10 and 21, were rescued on Monday from their Trenance Park home.

“According to residents, they heard the two females screaming for assistance when they noticed the house engulfed in flames.

“With the use of a step ladder, residents managed to rescue the sisters who sought refuge in the upper level of their home.”

Balram said Rusa received a call for assistance at about 11.22am.

“The siblings were located on a neighbouring property. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“The eThekwini fire department has extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the house.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another fire hits Cape Winelands, as blaze closes Mitchell's Pass

Mitchell's Pass outside Ceres in the Western Cape has been closed due to a fire.
News
19 hours ago

200 Masiphumelele residents left homeless by shack fire

More than 200 people from the Cape Town community of Masiphumelele were left without homes after a fire early on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

MPs demand answers after cops suspended over parliament blaze

MPs on the joint standing committee on finance management of parliament on Friday demanded answers after the suspension of four police officers for ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pet anaconda Medusa on the loose in Phoenix South Africa
  2. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  3. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  4. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  5. ‘That was Christmas!’ — Mafe’s alleged reaction to parliament fire video South Africa

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...