KZN sisters rescued from burning house

Two sisters were plucked from their burning home in Verulam, north of Durban, by residents who responded to their pleas for help.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the sisters, believed to be aged 10 and 21, were rescued on Monday from their Trenance Park home.

“According to residents, they heard the two females screaming for assistance when they noticed the house engulfed in flames.

“With the use of a step ladder, residents managed to rescue the sisters who sought refuge in the upper level of their home.”

Balram said Rusa received a call for assistance at about 11.22am.

“The siblings were located on a neighbouring property. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“The eThekwini fire department has extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the house.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

TimesLIVE