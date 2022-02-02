South Africa

‘Isn't this retirement age?’ — Tweeps throw shade at Mondli Gungubele as he turns 65

02 February 2022 - 10:00
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday. File image.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Social media users have called on minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to “retire” as he marked his 65th birthday on Tuesday. 

The presidency sent Gungubele well wishes and thanked him for his leadership. 

"As you celebrate your birthday today, we wish you a great time with family and friends, joy success and good health,” it said. 

The message drew mixed reactions online. While some joined the presidency in wishing him well, others said the minister needed to retire and let younger leaders in the ANC take over.

Gungubele has held several positions in government, including mayor of Ekurhuleni and deputy finance minister.

He was appointed minister in the presidency during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle in August last year.

Last month Gungubele was tasked with heading the State Security Agency. 

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni faced similar calls to retire before stepping down as an MP earlier this week.

BusinessLIVE reported Mboweni will join property fund company Accelerate after he was appointed as an independent non-executive director and chair.

Here are some of the reactions to Gungubele’s birthday on social media: 

READ MORE:

Mondli Gungubele admits to presidency's failure to ensure wrongdoers face consequences

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele conceded that the presidency failed to ensure the implementation of Special Investigating investigation ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Home comforts: suspended public works DG earns R3.3m as disciplinary drags on

Sam Vukela’s suspension and disciplinary proceedings prove the system is prone to ‘judicial abuse’
Politics
20 hours ago

‘Did you get a MasterChef apron?’: SA reacts to Mboweni resigning as MP

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni resigned from his seat in parliament almost six months after he left President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...