‘Isn't this retirement age?’ — Tweeps throw shade at Mondli Gungubele as he turns 65

Social media users have called on minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to “retire” as he marked his 65th birthday on Tuesday.

The presidency sent Gungubele well wishes and thanked him for his leadership.

"As you celebrate your birthday today, we wish you a great time with family and friends, joy success and good health,” it said.

The message drew mixed reactions online. While some joined the presidency in wishing him well, others said the minister needed to retire and let younger leaders in the ANC take over.

Gungubele has held several positions in government, including mayor of Ekurhuleni and deputy finance minister.

He was appointed minister in the presidency during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle in August last year.

Last month Gungubele was tasked with heading the State Security Agency.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni faced similar calls to retire before stepping down as an MP earlier this week.

BusinessLIVE reported Mboweni will join property fund company Accelerate after he was appointed as an independent non-executive director and chair.

Here are some of the reactions to Gungubele’s birthday on social media: