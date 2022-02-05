COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil sees 184,311 new coronavirus cases, 493 deaths

February 05 2022 - 08:00

Brazil sees 184,311 new coronavirus cases, 493 deaths

Brazil recorded 184,311 new coronavirus cases and 493 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, although data was missing from the populous states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Brazil has now registered over 26 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 630,494, according to ministry data.

-Reuters