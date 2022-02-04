South Africa

No 'risky' behaviour in floods, emergency services plead with Tshwane drivers

04 February 2022 - 20:45
A car was caught in the flood in Montana, Tshwane, on Friday afternoon.
A car was caught in the flood in Montana, Tshwane, on Friday afternoon.
Image: Supplied by Tshwane City EMS

Motorists in Tshwane have been urged to avoid “risky behaviour” as the Gauteng metro experiences severe storms and flooding.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso said with rain continuing throughout the day on Friday, low-lying bridges in various parts of the city had been flooded.

“The Centurion area is experiencing flooding of low-lying water bridges, like the Rabie and End street bridges, the Blackwood low water bridge, as well as the Irene Farm low-water bridge.

“As such, we are calling on residents and drivers in the area to avoid crossing the low-lying water bridges,” said Mabaso.

He said shortly after 10am on Friday, an SUV was stuck on the Blackwood low-water bridge. The vehicle was later recovered by a tow truck. The occupant and the driver were safe.

“This is risky behaviour, where motorists try to cross low-water bridges when they are flooded. We discourage it in the strongest terms,” he said.

Drivers returning from work in the Daveyton  area were also delayed due to flooding on Kingsway road.

A mature Jacaranda Tree took out a residential boundary wall during heavy rains on Friday afternoon.
A mature Jacaranda Tree took out a residential boundary wall during heavy rains on Friday afternoon.
Image: Tshwane city EMS

Besides flooding, Tshwane also had to contend with trees falling over. 

A Jacaranda tree, a species for which the city is renowned, fell onto a residential boundary wall.

Like Johannesburg, the city's canopy is ageing and the soft-bark Jacarandas are at risk during severe storms.

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service pointed out  that while Cyclone Batsirai was forming off the African coast, the local storms being experienced are not connected to the phenomenon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN pummelled by storms, but weather service says it's not linked to cyclone Batsirai

Disaster management teams are on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal after the SA Weather Service issued a warning for severe storms.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | 35 horses rescued from Orange River flooding

The wild horses had been trapped on small islands in rising waters.
News
1 day ago

Thousands of Haiti homes flooded, rivers swell amid heavy rains

Thousands of homes were flooded and some 2,500 families displaced in Haiti as torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks, and rescue teams ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found South Africa
  3. State capture: Ex-Zuma attorney to be disbarred again? Legal Practice Council ... South Africa
  4. KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted South Africa
  5. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...