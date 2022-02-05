Rape scandal rocks UCT after student’s Twitter claim

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an investigation after a student’s Twitter claim that she was sexually assaulted and raped by a student leader.

In a statement, UCT said the institution became aware of the allegations on Tuesday. Students then embarked on a campuswide protest on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, February 1, the university noted a tweet by a student who claimed to have been sexually assaulted and raped by a fellow student,” Thursday's statement said.

“This complaint is currently being investigated urgently by the university’s special tribunal for gender-based violence. UCT maintains a survivor-centred approach while ensuring that a fair and due process is concluded as swiftly as possible. We wish to emphasise that the matter is receiving urgent attention at the highest level.”