UCT suspends two students on sexual assault allegations

However, the latest UCT statement appears to indicate that one of the suspended students is a respondent in a sexual assault case.

The second student, they said, was suspended for his alleged involvement in the case.

“The students have an opportunity to make submissions on why this order should not be made final at a hearing to be convened within 72 hours of the provisional order,” said the Friday statement.

“If the order is made final the respondents have a further opportunity to lodge an appeal. Any notice of appeal does not suspend the effect of the suspension order unless the appeal is successful.”

The statement said according to the UCT sexual misconduct policy, “a suspension notice serves as a protective measure issued without prejudice to the respondent to protect a complainant from gender-based violence whether or not a formal disciplinary process is instituted or contemplated”.

“It further allows the university to investigate and resolve the complaint. A suspension notice is not a punitive measure but rather a protective measure for the complainant or the respondent.”

The university said the matter was being investigated by the university’s “Special Tribunal”.

“The university will ensure that due process is followed and that the matter is concluded as speedily as possible.

“UCT continues to provide support through the Office for Inclusivity and Change (OIC), whose staff have specialist skills in responding to allegations such as these. The OIC is specially set up with expert, professional skills to respond to cases where such allegations are made. The matter will be fully investigated within established policy and process.”

