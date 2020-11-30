Slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana's flag flies high in battle against GBV

The mother of slain University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana is delighted about how much the foundation named to honour her daughter has achieved in only a year.

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation's first anniversary was celebrated at the East London Golf Club on Saturday, though the pain of the murder and the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) linger.

The UCT student was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha in the Clareinch post office in Claremont, Cape Town in August 2019. Botha handed himself over to police and was given three life sentences for rape and murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

“We still hear heartbreaking stories of women being raped and killed by men,” grieving activist mom Nomangwane Mrwetyana said.

