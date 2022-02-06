COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

February 06 2022 - 10:00

Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

Thousands of people demonstrated in Canadian cities, including the financial hub Toronto, on Saturday as mostly peaceful but noisy protests against vaccine mandates spread from Ottawa, the capital.

The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

“We're all sick and tired of the mandates, of the intimidation, of living in one big prison,” said Robert, a Toronto protester who did not give his last name. "We just want to go back to normal without having to take into our veins the poison which they call vaccines."

-Reuters