COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

06 February 2022 - 09:59 By TIMESLIVE
A protester walks with a Canadian flag near the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia during a demonstration in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Tensions boiled over at protests against vaccine mandates in two Canadian cities as demonstrations that began with frustrated truckers spread across the nation and are threatening to spill into the U.S.
Image: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

February 06 2022 - 10:00

Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

Thousands of people demonstrated in Canadian cities, including the financial hub Toronto, on Saturday as mostly peaceful but noisy protests against vaccine mandates spread from Ottawa, the capital.

The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

“We're all sick and tired of the mandates, of the intimidation, of living in one big prison,” said Robert, a Toronto protester who did not give his last name. "We just want to go back to normal without having to take into our veins the poison which they call vaccines."

-Reuters

