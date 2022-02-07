South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

07 February 2022 - 10:48 By TimesLIVE

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients in 2016 continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest — Day 6

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
1 week ago

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest — Day 5

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest continues — day 4

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients continues at the Pretoria high court.
News
2 weeks ago

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest continues — Day 3

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients continues at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest at Pretoria high court — day 2

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients continues at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. JSC recommends that President Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...