South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Former minister Bathabile Dlamini back in court

09 February 2022 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is back in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court this morning.

She faces perjury charges for allegedly giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis. 

READ MORE:

Bathabile Dlamini defends Lindiwe Sisulu: ‘Discuss the issues raised instead of hurling insults’

ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini has come out in defence of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Bathabile Dlamini decided to call off event that Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address: ANC

The lecture was meant to form part of the planned build-up of activities for the party's 110th January 8th anniversary.
Politics
1 month ago

Bathabile Dlamini’s bid to evade perjury charge dismissed

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday dismissed former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s application to have her perjury case ...
News
1 month ago

Bathabile Dlamini’s fate in perjury trial to be decided in a week

Bathabile Dlamini will have to wait another week to hear whether she will be acquitted of perjury.
News
1 month ago
