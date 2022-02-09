WATCH LIVE | Former minister Bathabile Dlamini back in court
09 February 2022 - 09:55
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is back in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court this morning.
She faces perjury charges for allegedly giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.
TimesLIVE
