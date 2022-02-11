WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

The Life Esidimeni inquest heard by the Pretoria high court continues on Friday.

The inquest stands as an accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never happen again. More than 140 people died after they were moved from psychiatric facilities to NGOs ill-prepared and ill-equipped to care for them.

The inquest was established to determine the legal cause of death of the mental healthcare patients and whether there were criminal acts or omissions which led to their deaths after the decision by the Gauteng department of health to transfer the patients to the NGOs in 2016.

The inquest has heard how the process was rushed despite warnings from some senior health department officials.