Truck drivers bust with chrome worth R1.4m are denied bail

The Pretoria magistrate's court has dashed the hopes of two truck drivers, arrested for possession of chrome worth R1.4m, to be released on bail.

Sonwabo Malgas, 38, from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, and Hapson Zukuyumo, 35, from Zimbabwe were arrested in January when one of their trucks had a puncture. The two face charges of possession of stolen property and illegal mining.

Zukuyumo faces a further charge of being in SA illegally. They appeared in court on Tuesday. Zukuyumo abandoned his bail application.

Prosecutor Tumelo Letaoane opposed Malgas’ bail application. Letaoane told the court the state had a strong case against the two and that Malgas had a previous conviction.