Western Cape to relieve residents from Eskom and buy power from independent producers: Steenhuisen

Load-shedding will soon be a thing of the past for DA-run municipalities in the Western Cape including the City of Cape Town.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said this on Tuesday while delivering what the party called “the true state of the nation address” (Sona).

Steenhuisen tore into power utility Eskom which implemented load-shedding earlier this week to “conserve and replenish” emergency reserves.

He said the Western Cape government was planning to move away from Eskom’s power grid and purchase power from independent producers.

He said this move will demonstrate one of the ways which a post-ANC SA could look like.

“The City of Cape Town and several other DA-run municipalities in the Western Cape are planning to protect residents from Eskom’s collapse by buying electricity directly from independent producers,” said Steenhuisen.

He said move will prove Eskom, the sole state-owned power producer, does not have to be the only option.