Two men arrested in connection with missing family found burnt in KZN

Two KwaZulu-Natal men charged with the murder of five Boston family members in November appeared briefly in the Richmond magistrate’s court on Monday.

In December, police arrested two suspects, aged 25 and 27, at KwaZinqamu in Elandskop in connection with the disappearance of Sizwe Mauris Ngcobo, 64, Thandazile Zondi, 41, Bonokwakhe Khuboni, 40, two-year-old Sibongile Fanelesibonge and one-month-old Libra Ngcobo.

But the charges were withdrawn.

On Saturday, police from the provincial trio task team, organised crime unit and crime intelligence arrested Mhlonishwa Zondi, 22, and Khulekani Zondi, 35, from eMaswazini on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.

They face five charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice.