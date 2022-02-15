Shoba testifies about last few hours with girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule

Ntuthuko Shoba, accused of murdering his girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in 2020, on Tuesday described his last few hours with Pule and how she was picked up by a person he believed she knew.

Shoba was testifying for the second day in his defence in the Johannesburg high court after the state closed its case and the court dismissed his application for a discharge.

Shoba said on his last night with Pule at his home on June 4 2020, she was on the phone most of the time and he thought she was on social media. Later that evening, Shoba said Pule left for her home and said her ride was outside. Shoba said he saw a Jeep arrive to pick her up.

“She walked directly to the front door of the car, she [had a short] interaction with the driver. I figured she knew the driver,” Pule said.

Afterwards, she said goodbye, got into the front seat of the vehicle “and this convinced me she knew the driver of the car”.

Shoba said there was only a driver but he could not see who the person was as the Jeep was about “seven or eight metres” away.