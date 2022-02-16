COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Beijing Olympics organiser says 2 new Covid cases detected among personnel
February 16 2022 - 06:15
Eastern Chinese industrial hub reports Covid cases for 2nd day
.The Chinese industrial hub Suzhou on Wednesday reported new Covid-19 cases for a second day, and authorities further restricted highway access while ramping up testing, having already detected cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
The city in the eastern province of Jiangsu reported 18 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, up from eight a day earlier, the data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed.
The case number is small compared with many outbreaks overseas, but Suzhou government, in line with the national policy to contain outbreaks as quickly as possible, has quarantined thousands of people, closed various entertainment businesses and urged residents to reduce trips to outside the city.
The city authority announced it was closing 18 more highway entrances from Wednesday, after closing 15 a day earlier, state television reported. Anyone leaving by train would have to show proof of a negative test result within 48 hours.
Suzhou Industrial Park, which hosts about 100,000 companies and accommodates manufacturing facilities of many multinational firms, began a second round of mass testing on Wednesday, according to state television.
Including Suzhou cases, mainland China reported 46 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms, the NHC said, compared with 40 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.As of February 15, mainland China had 107,196 cases with confirmed symptoms since the epidemic began in late 2019.
Reuters
February 16 2022 - 06:10
Hong Kong to report record 4,285 new Covid cases on Wednesday- TVB
Hong Kong is expected to report at least 4,285 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, setting another record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.
Preliminary tests on another 3,000 people were returned positive and may be added to the count in the near future, TVB reported.
Reuters
February 16 2022 - 06:00
Beijing Olympics organiser says 2 new Covid cases detected among personnel on Feb 15
.The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Wednesday that two new Covid-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 15.One of the cases was found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Another case was among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.
Reuters
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 645 269 with 2 364 new cases reported. Today 181 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 97 431 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 511 001 with a recovery rate of 96.3% pic.twitter.com/MTKiAhmknZ— Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 15, 2022
