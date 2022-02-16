Non-paying schools are next on Tshwane's hit list for debt recovery

The city of Tshwane says it will be targeting schools from next week as part of its services disconnection blitz, and has already sent out a warning to the provincial government.

On Wednesday, the city continued its revenue-collecting campaign of cutting off services under the hashtag #TshwaneYaTima.

The Traffic Safety building, which houses the Hawks and Regional Land Claim offices, were disconnected for owing R2.7m.

“From next week we are going to target schools, and I have informed some of the officials at the Gauteng department of education that they need to talk to all their schools and inform them that we are busy with this campaign. We invite them to make arrangements with us. If they can't afford to pay what they owe they must come and engage and not wait for us to disconnect and engage after,” said the city's spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

He confirmed that there are were hospitals that owed the city.

“As for health facilities, it's something that we are thinking about. It would be inhumane to go out and disconnect a health facility. We understand that people have to undergo operations and procedures, so we are a bit lenient when it come to that. But it does not mean people are exempted from paying; it means that we are opening the door for engagement,” he said.