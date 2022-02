The reality is that the private sector creates more jobs, says Ramaphosa

Responding to this on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the focus on job creation outlined in his address gave rise to a useful debate on the role of the state and of the private sector in fostering economic growth and creating employment.

“They have earnestly sought to answer the central question of who will create the jobs for the 11m unemployed people in SA.

“The state has a clear role to play in job creation — through state owned enterprises, public employment programmes, industrial policy, competition policy, infrastructure investment and indeed through the employment of the public service itself,” he said.

The reality in SA, like most countries, he said, is that the private sector created the most jobs.

“The private sector employs some three-quarters of SA’s workers and accounts for over two-thirds of investment and research & development expenditure,” said Ramaphosa.

In SA, he said the number of people employed in the public sector increased from 1.9 m in 2002 to 2.8 m in 2017.

“Over the same period, the number of people employed in private sector increased from 8.2 m to 13.5 m. SA is not alone in seeking to rapidly expand our productive capacity by unleashing the potential of the private sector.”

Using China as an example, Ramaphosa said SA should look at the approach taken under Deng Xiaoping to mobilise private capital and promote private enterprise to meet the country’s developmental needs.

“As noted by Prof Tshilidzi Marwala of the University of Johannesburg in an article published yesterday: ‘In 2018, 87 per cent of urban employment in China was from the private sector compared to 18 per cent in 1995. At the same time, the total GDP increased from $734bn in 1995 to $13 trillion in 2018’.”

He said as is evident from the programme that he outlined in his address, “we envisage both a capable developmental state and a dynamic and agile private sector, which work together and complement each other.

“This is what we mean when we talk about a mixed economy that draws on the resources, strengths and capabilities of both public and private sectors.”

TimesLIVE