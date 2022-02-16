The reality is that the private sector creates more jobs, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the government can have its economic cake and eat it.

He told MPs on Wednesday the government did not agree with the idea that by recognising the role of business in creating employment, the state automatically diminished its central role in co-ordinating, planning and guiding the development of the economy.

“We do not accept that we must make a choice between a developmental state that drives economic and social transformation, and a vibrant, expanding private sector that fuels growth and employment,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

The president was replying to the state of the nation address debate following his Sona last week Thursday.

During his speech, which focused largely on measures the country was taking to enable faster economic growth and the creation of employment, Ramaphosa told the nation that SA’s unemployment rate had reached an all-time high.