News

The reality is that the private sector creates more jobs, says Ramaphosa

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
16 February 2022 - 19:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: REUTERS /MIKE HUTCHINGS

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the government can have its economic cake and eat it.

He told MPs on Wednesday the government did not agree with the idea that by recognising the role of business in creating employment, the state automatically diminished its central role in co-ordinating, planning and guiding the development of the economy.

“We do not accept that we must make a choice between a developmental state that drives economic and social transformation, and a vibrant, expanding private sector that fuels growth and employment,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday. 

The president was replying to the state of the nation address debate following his Sona last week Thursday.

During his speech, which focused largely on measures the country was taking to enable faster economic growth and the creation of employment, Ramaphosa told the nation that SA’s unemployment rate had reached an all-time high.

SACP: Ramaphosa’s assertion on job-creation fatally flawed

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to re-examine his assertion that the state does not create employment.
Politics
3 days ago

In the past year, he said SA benefited from a clear and stable macroeconomic framework, strong commodity prices and a better-than-expected recovery. However, he said SA had been “held back by an unreliable electricity supply, inefficient network industries and the high cost of doing business”.

This means that the government has had to take “extraordinary measures” to enable businesses to grow and create jobs.

“We all know that government does not create jobs. Business creates jobs. About 80 per cent of all the people employed in SA are employed in the private sector.

“The key task of government is to create the conditions that will enable the private sector — both big and small — to emerge, to grow, to access new markets, to create new products, and to hire more employees,” he said.

TimesLIVE reported that the South African Communist Party called on Ramaphosa to re-examine his assertion that the state does not create jobs.

He was also criticised by the EFF’s Julius Malema, who said during the Sona debate: “More than 10-million South Africans who are capable of working and are willing to work cannot find jobs anywhere, and these are black people who were systematically excluded from meaningful economic participation under colonialism and apartheid.”

Malema says poverty and unemployment rate prove ANC is incapable

Julius Malema says Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst president in SA's history, and black South Africans have become poorer with him at the helm of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Responding to this on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the focus on job creation outlined in his address gave rise to a useful debate on the role of the state and of the private sector in fostering economic growth and creating employment.

“They have earnestly sought to answer the central question of who will create the jobs for the 11m unemployed people in SA.

“The state has a clear role to play in job creation — through state owned enterprises, public employment programmes, industrial policy, competition policy, infrastructure investment and indeed through the employment of the public service itself,” he said.

The reality in SA, like most countries, he said, is that the private sector created the most jobs. 

“The private sector employs some three-quarters of SA’s workers and accounts for over two-thirds of investment and research & development expenditure,” said Ramaphosa.

In SA, he said the number of people employed in the public sector increased from 1.9 m in 2002 to 2.8 m in 2017.

“Over the same period, the number of people employed in private sector increased from 8.2 m to 13.5 m. SA is not alone in seeking to rapidly expand our productive capacity by unleashing the potential of the private sector.”

Using China as an example, Ramaphosa said SA should look at the approach taken under Deng Xiaoping to mobilise private capital and promote private enterprise to meet the country’s developmental needs.

“As noted by Prof Tshilidzi Marwala of the University of Johannesburg in an article published yesterday: ‘In 2018, 87 per cent of urban employment in China was from the private sector compared to 18 per cent in 1995. At the same time, the total GDP increased from $734bn in 1995 to $13 trillion in 2018’.”

He said as is evident from the programme that he outlined in his address, “we envisage both a capable developmental state and a dynamic and agile private sector, which work together and complement each other.

“This is what we mean when we talk about a mixed economy that draws on the resources, strengths and capabilities of both public and private sectors.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WRAP | Corruption and job creation: Here are key issues raised in the Sona debate

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to respond to the Sona debate, here are the key issues raised about his address.
News
6 hours ago

Never give up, says young woman bucking the unemployment trend

'Avoid friends who will distract you from pursuing your dreams'
News
1 month ago

How SA can create jobs, repair floundering economy — IMF experts

Persistent budget deficits have saddled the government with a high debt burden and ballooning financing costs, while leaving no fiscal space to ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa
  5. ‘You made taxpayers happier’ — SA reacts to Tshwane cutting services at Sars South Africa

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...