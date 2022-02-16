South Africa

Student testifies he left studies and Joburg after Ntumba killing

Police 'opened fire without warning' during last year's Braamfontein protest

Mpho Koka Journalist
16 February 2022 - 14:27
Police officers, from left, Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothatha, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed, are accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba, who died after being caught in crossfire during student protests last year.
Image: Alaister Russell

A student dropped out of college and moved home to the North West after being shot and injured by police during the fatal student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, last year.

Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology (JIET) student Lefa Masiu, 18, was testifying on Tuesday in the South Gauteng High Court during the trial of four police officers accused of shooting and killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during the protest.

Masiu said he was shot while waiting outside the college with his classmates.

“I was done with my classes for the day and was waiting for the bus with a friend going home to Brixton. I saw Wits University students protesting on other streets and they were running, screaming and coming in our direction,” said Masiu.

“When they arrived at our college, they stood in front of us and started talking. Some were wearing red EFF T-shirts. Then a police armoured vehicle came.”

Masiu alleged the police opened fire at them without warning.

“I was shot on my right hand and in my upper body.”

Masiu said he ran into the corridors of the college with other students. He was later taken to Netcare Garden City Hospital in Mayfair.

Masiu said after the incident he could not complete his studies.

“I dropped out of school after that situation. I did not feel safe in Johannesburg. I came to study in Johannesburg, living far away from my mother in Klerksdorp,” said Masiu.

Earlier, another student from the JIET, Nikiwe Rasmeni, 22, told the court the shooting left her with two wounds in her back.

“I was bruising and swelling. My T-shirt had two holes on it and my jeans were stained with blood,” said Rasmeni. 

Officers Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, face charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder and have pleaded not guilty.  

The trial continues.

SowetanLIVE

