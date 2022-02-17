South Africa

3,056 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in past day

17 February 2022 - 21:00 By TIMESLIVE
A snapshot of Covid-19 statistics in SA on Thursday, February 17 2022.
Image: National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Ninety-two people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update on Thursday that there had also been 3,056 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,652,024 — an increase representing an 8.8% positivity rate.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 435 deaths and of these, 17 occurred in the past 24—48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,955 to date.”

TimesLIVE

