SA’s excess death rate during Covid-19 pandemic reaches 1 in 200 people

Excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic account for one in 200 South Africans overall and one in 25 over-60s.

The milestones were reached with the addition of 681 excess deaths in the week ending February 12, according to researchers at the SA Medical Research Council (MRC).

The team produces weekly reports on the number of deaths in excess of the total predicted based on historical trends and estimates between 85% and 95% are due to Covid-19.

Since May 2020, when the number of deaths reached abnormal levels, excess deaths in SA’s population of about 59.6-million have totalled 297,847, the MRC team said in its latest report on Wednesday.