WATCH | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen meeting turns into shouting match
Tempers flared and a screaming match ensued as hundreds of people jostled to get on to a field at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Thursday to hear Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speak about a fight and racism allegations that have rocked the Gauteng school.
An altercation erupted over access to the field, with some claiming, over the PA system, that black parents were not being allowed in. Police moved between the irate crowd to calm the situation.
Things are getting heated at the #JanViljoen High School. @SC_White_ and @bulelaninonyuks are there for the @TimesLIVE multimedia team https://t.co/fWhf4nV1iF— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) February 17, 2022
Some people sang struggle songs.
People who arrived and were not parents were refused access to the field. One of the groups was affiliated to the Bittereinders, clad in kaki tops with their name embroidered in blue. Azapo supporters were also outside wearing yellow shirts. A third group of people said they were there to “support their blood”.
Parent hoping for accountability and that all students are heard and treated equally, irrespective of race, ahead of MEC address at #janviljoen sport grounds. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/TQOxYFQcFh— Catherine White (@SC_White_) February 17, 2022
Lesufi was scheduled to address them about 5:30pm but by 6:30pm disgruntled parents, soaked by a heavy downpour, started leaving, expressing anger that the MEC had not arrived on time.
The meeting was for the MEC to report back and listen to parents' concerns after the brawl on Friday. Video footage of the fight, between a male and a female student, was shared on social media and WhatsApp messages containing racial slurs were also shared.
But after the heavens opened, it was suggested that the meeting be postponed.
On Monday parents and activists protested at the school and the situation became tense enough for police to fire rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Lesufi and members of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng branch went to the school to investigate. The MEC said he would be sharing evidence, including the WhatsApp messages, with police and the SAHRC.
