South Africa

SA records 2,800 new Covid-19 cases

18 February 2022 - 20:06
There were 2,800 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 2,800 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to date to 3,654,824, which represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

There were 343 deaths reported, four of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, bringing the total number of recorded fatalities to date to 98,298.

The majority of the new cases are from Gauteng (40%), followed by the Western Cape (19%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13% of the new cases, Mpumalanga 7%, North West 6%, the Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% while the Eastern Cape accounted for 4%  and Northern Cape 2%.

The NICD also reported an increase of 104 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

