How can I tell if I have Covid-19 or typhoid fever?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has raised alarm on typhoid fever, also called enteric fever, after outbreak cases were detected in the Western Cape, North West and Gauteng.

Dr Juno Thomas, head of the centre for enteric diseases at the NICD, said the institute was investigating the outbreaks after 64 cases were detected in the Cape Town metro health district, the Cape Winelands and the Garden Route.

Eighteen cases in the North West's Dr Kenneth Kaunda district and 45 cases spread throughout Gauteng were reported.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Thomas said typhoid was nothing new in SA.

“As in many other lower-middle-income countries, we have typhoid all year round, but every now and then we get what we call clusters of diseases where there are perhaps more cases than we expected in a particular area among particular communities,” she said.

How can you get typhoid fever?

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), typhoid fever is spread through sewage contamination of food or water and through person-to-person contact.

People who are ill and people who have recovered, but are still passing the bacteria in their stools, can spread Salmonella Typhi or Salmonella Paratyphi.

You can get typhoid fever if: