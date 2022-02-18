RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest continues
18 February 2022 - 09:50
The Life Esidimeni inquest stands as a crucial accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never happen again.
For the bereaved families to get closure and justice, the court needs to get into the meat of what happened when patients were transferred from Life Esidimeni into unprepared NGOs, and who should be held accountable for the deaths.
