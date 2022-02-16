South Africa

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

16 February 2022 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest stands as a crucial accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never happen again.

It was established to determine the legal cause of death for each of the mental healthcare patients, and whether there were criminal acts or omissions which led to the deaths, after the decision by the Gauteng health department to transfer patients to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

The Life Esidimeni inquest continues to be heard by the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
