WATCH | Motorist spots lion walking along Eastern Cape highway

A lion that escaped from an Eastern Cape game farm on Saturday was recaptured on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial transport departmental spokesperson Unathi Binqose told TimesLIVE the game farm had hired professional hunters and a helicopter to search for the animal.

In a video posted online, a motorist was shocked to spot a lion walking along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg on Saturday night.

The Eastern Cape transport department immediately sent out a warning on social media.