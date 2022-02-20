South Africa

WATCH | Motorist spots lion walking along Eastern Cape highway

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
20 February 2022 - 15:59
A motorist was shocked to spot a lion walking along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg on Saturday night. File photo.
A motorist was shocked to spot a lion walking along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg on Saturday night. File photo.
Image: Daniel Born

A lion that escaped from an Eastern Cape game farm on Saturday was recaptured on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial transport departmental spokesperson Unathi Binqose told TimesLIVE the game farm had hired professional hunters and a helicopter to search for the animal.

In a video posted online, a motorist was shocked to spot a lion walking along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg on Saturday night.

The Eastern Cape transport department immediately sent out a warning on social media.

#TrafficAdvisory ⚠️ Reports of a lion that has been spotted along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg. Motorists are...

Posted by Eastern Cape Department of Transport on Saturday, February 19, 2022

"Reports of a lion that has been spotted along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg. Motorists are hereby warned not to make any pit stops and must continue with their journey with extra caution. Emergency services have been despatched," the department said on Saturday.

Before it was captured Binqose called for road users and the community in the area to be extra vigilant.

"Until the lion is safe, nobody is safe," Binqose said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four tigers kept in abandoned train carriage in Argentina to be sent to SA

An animal welfare organisation is preparing to relocate tigers kept for years in an abandoned train carriage at a farm in Argentina to a wildlife ...
News
3 days ago

OPINION | Covid-19 infection of three lions and a puma in private SA zoo points to need for wider surveillance

Any hope of eradicating the virus with vaccines and antivirals will need to take into account that there are likely pockets of animal infection where ...
Ideas
1 week ago

Kwandwe the lion on the loose near Pretoria

A lion has been spotted roaming in the area of the Buffelsdrift Conservancy, which lies on the western boundary of the Dinokeng reserve, between the ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  5. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season