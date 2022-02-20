WATCH | Motorist spots lion walking along Eastern Cape highway
A lion that escaped from an Eastern Cape game farm on Saturday was recaptured on Sunday afternoon.
Provincial transport departmental spokesperson Unathi Binqose told TimesLIVE the game farm had hired professional hunters and a helicopter to search for the animal.
In a video posted online, a motorist was shocked to spot a lion walking along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg on Saturday night.
The Eastern Cape transport department immediately sent out a warning on social media.
"Reports of a lion that has been spotted along the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg. Motorists are hereby warned not to make any pit stops and must continue with their journey with extra caution. Emergency services have been despatched," the department said on Saturday.
Before it was captured Binqose called for road users and the community in the area to be extra vigilant.
"Until the lion is safe, nobody is safe," Binqose said.
