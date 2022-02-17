Four tigers kept in abandoned train carriage in Argentina to be sent to SA
An animal welfare organisation is preparing to relocate tigers kept for years in an abandoned train carriage at a farm in Argentina to a wildlife sanctuary in SA.
Four Paws said a travelling circus abandoned the now 18-year-old male and 15-year-old female tiger in 2007, asking a local farmer to take care of them temporarily — only to never return.
The tigers have since become a family of four.
Four Paws said the private keeping of wild animals is illegal in Argentina and the farmer who took care of the tigers did not inform the authorities immediately.
All those years in such a small space have affected their mental and physical wellbeing. We have a window of opportunity now to rescue them — and we will.Dr Amir Khalil, Four Paws veterinarian
“The train carriage was filthy with excrement and leftover meat and bones for a long time but fortunately this is not the case any more. Tigers need to move, run, play and bathe,” Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil, who is leading the rescue mission, said.
Khalil said being locked in a 75m² train carriage and only pacing back and forth for 15 years was not a suitable life for a tiger.
“All those years in such a small space have affected their mental and physical wellbeing. We have a window of opportunity now to rescue them — and we will,” Khalil said.
When representatives of the responsible wildlife authority in Argentina, Fauna San Luis, encountered the inferior living conditions of the big cats during an inspection visit last year, they began looking for solutions, knowing they could not rehome the tigers locally.
Four Paws said as soon as it learnt about the tigers, it offered its support and expertise in wild animal rescues and relocations. The mission will take place in the coming weeks.
“By rescuing these four tigers in Argentina, we provide a better life for them individually and create awareness for all animals globally to be treated with respect, empathy and understanding,” said Four Paws CEO Josef Pfabigan.
Four Paws said there were only about 3,900 tigers left in the wild worldwide.
Due to a lack of regulations, the commercial trade of big cats was flourishing, it said. Live tigers were shipped across the world to be kept as pets and abused for human entertainment in circuses, zoos or for paid interactions.
Tigers and other big cats were also killed for their skin, fur, bones and teeth.
The animals will be relocated to Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary, one of 11 wild animal sanctuaries established by Four Paws, near Bethlehem in the Free State.
The sanctuary is home to more than 100 animals, most of which are big cats rescued by Four Paws from war-ravaged zoos, circuses, private ownership and the canned hunting industry.
Four Paws said the sanctuary provides a species-appropriate, lifelong home for the mistreated big cats who cannot be released back into the wild.
It said interactions between wild animals and visitors are prohibited.
