Tributes and calls for justice as SA reels from Rosettenville shoot-out
A shoot-out that led to the death of a police officer and eight heist suspects in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, has been met with shock and calls for stricter crime prevention measures.
Police watchdog Ipid said about 100 bullets and 12 rifles were found at the scene and were used by the criminals to shoot at the police. It said the criminals used hijacked, high-speed vehicles that were also recovered at the scene.
The directorate said one police officer had died after sustaining gunshot injuries during a shoot-out with the criminals.
“Eight criminals died on the scene while two others are critically injured and taken to hospital,” it said.
Among those arrested were Zimbabwean, Botswana and SA nationals.
A video of police patrolling the area with a helicopter during the shoot-out with suspects circulated on social media.
BREAKING: 5-6 suspects killed after fierce gun battle with police in #Rosettenville. Two officers sustained gunshot wounds and have been airlifted to hospital pic.twitter.com/IlIUSEbr3q— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) February 21, 2022
Here are some of the reactions on social media:
#Rosettenville - my thoughts and prayers are with our brave #police members who were injured today while fighting those who want to destroy our beautiful country through their love for money and violence.— Annalise Kempen (@KempenAnnalise) February 21, 2022
May you recover soon! #bravery @SAPoliceService @SER_VA_MUS #citheist
The video clips of Police chasing those vicious criminals are so painful to watch because these are fathers with families who risk their lives to protect citizens— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) February 22, 2022
I would honour each and every police that was involved in that #Rosettenville shoot-out, that thing was traumatic💔 pic.twitter.com/r0FXz9qNUy
Bring back the death penalty in South Africa! #Rosettenville— Phumlani M. Majozi (@PhumlaniMMajozi) February 21, 2022
Our country will be safe if our intelligence can always be this active #Rosettenville— Sphesihle Zulu (@Cphesihle24) February 21, 2022
Salute to all the police officials who were involved in #Rosettenville shooting, may those who were wounded recover and get back to their families.. https://t.co/h8OWw7Lssx— 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒐𝒎 𝑭𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔🎁 (@presents06) February 21, 2022
The phenomenon of izinkabi(hitmen), mostly their origins, and where they normally reside here in Gauteng needs serious attention. We really need to confront the issue of criminality, crime and deal with its genesis. ( I know about poverty and unemployment). #Rosettenville— mzwandile mbeje (@mzwaimbeje) February 21, 2022
Salute to the @SAPoliceService. My prayers and thoughts are with your members who were wounded in yesterday's ordeal at #Rosettenville. pic.twitter.com/jq04KdBfr9— Amarachukwu Okafor⚖ (@maokafor) February 22, 2022
#Rosettenville Salute to the brave @SAPoliceService . The sovereignty of this country is seemingly undermined. They think kukwa vula zbuqhe pic.twitter.com/RGK8dvxVfS— Monde Mzimkulu (@Monde_Mzimkulu) February 22, 2022
May God save the police officers who were injured in the #Rosettenville shoot out— Kose, $. €. (@Sivu_Kose) February 21, 2022
