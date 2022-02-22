Tributes and calls for justice as SA reels from Rosettenville shoot-out

A shoot-out that led to the death of a police officer and eight heist suspects in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, has been met with shock and calls for stricter crime prevention measures.

Police watchdog Ipid said about 100 bullets and 12 rifles were found at the scene and were used by the criminals to shoot at the police. It said the criminals used hijacked, high-speed vehicles that were also recovered at the scene.

The directorate said one police officer had died after sustaining gunshot injuries during a shoot-out with the criminals.

“Eight criminals died on the scene while two others are critically injured and taken to hospital,” it said.

Among those arrested were Zimbabwean, Botswana and SA nationals.