South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest continues

22 February 2022 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission continues hearing evidence from key witnesses about the July 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission’s Gauteng leg of the hearings began in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday. Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to continue with his testimony on Tuesday.

